Breaking News: Father Stabs his Two Young Children then Commits Suicide in Spain’s Castellón

A man has stabbed his 10 and 12-year-old children and then committed suicide in the area of Cabanes, Castellón Valencia.

The oldest child, a boy, has sadly has died- the younger one, his sister, has been rushed to the hospital and is in a serious condition with stab wounds to her chest. It is understood that family were not actually from the area. After stabbing his children the man then reportedly jumped off a roof, killing himself.

A full police investigation has been launched, hopefully the daughter can shed some light on the true events when she recovers.