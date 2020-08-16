Breaking News: Explosions Heard as Gunmen Storm Hotel at Beach in Mogadishu

Reports are flooding into the media of an attack at a Beach Hotel in Mogadishu Somalia which is reportedly under siege after gunmen stormed the building following an explosion near the area.

A hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, is reportedly under siege by armed gunmen who stormed the building moments after a bomb rocked the city. Gunmen raided the beachfront Elite Hotel in Liido Beach in Mogadishu on Sunday after a car bomb was detonated right outside the front of the building.

Witnesses told local police that a “blast” was heard before gunfire rang out and “clouds of smoke” could be seen across the sky. A local ambulance service reportedly told Aballe Mumin, a Somalian journalist, there are “many causalities,” although this has not been confirmed. The siege is on-going and we are waiting for more information- please check back later.