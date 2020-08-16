Breaking News: 25 Homes Evacuated as Forest Fire Rages in Spanish City

A raging forest fire in Colmenar has forced 25 residents to abandon their homes in the El Cañuelo de Antequera urbanization this morning.

Emergency services trying to extinguish the fire, declared last night that the evacuation would be necessary due to the proximity of the flames, the task was also made complicated by the strong wind blowing in the area.

Sources from the emergency and fire services of the Junta de Andalucía point out that 40 forest firefighters, 3 operations technicians, 1 ambulance, 2 heavy firefighting vehicles and a firefighting technician are involved in the blaze.

Emergency services had received more than 80 calls from neighbours, the first of them around 00.10 am in the morning, warning of the fire in the vicinity of the A-4152 highway, which connects Cerro del Águila with Alfarnate.

More updated information on this breaking story as available, please check back later.