Turkey could be added to UK quarantine list as country sees COVID-19 Spike

Turkey could be the next country to be added to the UK’s holiday quarantine list as Covid-19 cases in the country dramatically rise.

In a potential blow to holidaymakers, the country’s rising coronavirus rate could mean a 14 day isolation period will soon be required for those returning to the UK.

The Turkish Health Minister, Fahrettin Koca, announced today that 1,256 people had tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours with 21 deaths recorded. Currently, the UK has an air bridge with Turkey which does not require returning holidaymakers to quarantine for 14 days upon their return. But the problem no is that cases in the country have begun to increase in recent weeks.

This has led to concerns that Turkey may follow France in being added to the quarantine list by the UK government. While UK travel is allowed, the country has its own entry requirements for British tourists, however. Turkey has its own stringent measures for people arriving there, including temperature checks at the airport.

Anyone who is found to have the virus is forced into quarantine, and this could be at their own expense. Turkey warned recently that any hotels which didn’t follow the strict new safety guidelines will be closed at short notice.