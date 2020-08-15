British leisure travel group Tui has extended its suspension of flights to Spain, Cyprus, Portugal and Morocco.

Holidaymakers due to travel to these countries are now faced with further disruption, as TUI has cancelled more of its flights. As both Spain and Portugal are still on the UK government’s travel ban list, due to the high number of coronavirus cases in those countries, TUI has extended the length of its cancellations.

Flights to both countries were initially cancelled until 17 August, but the travel company has now pushed these back a further two weeks. All flights and holidays to mainland Spain and Portugal are cancelled up to and including Friday 28 August, while the Balearic and Canary Islands are cancelled up to and including Sunday 23 August.

A TUI spokesperson said: “Due to the continued UK Foreign Office advice against all but essential travel to Spain and Portugal, TUI UK has extended holiday cancellations up to and including Friday 28 August 2020 for mainland Spain and Portugal and the Balearic and Canary Islands up to and including Sunday 23 August 2020.”

TUI says all affected customers will be able to amend their holiday for free and receive a booking incentive or cancel and receive a full cash refund. They added: “We know this is very disappointing for those looking forward to their well-deserved break. The health and safety of our customers and colleagues is always our highest priority.”