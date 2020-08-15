Spanish Leisure Centre on the Costa Blanca Closed After 7 Staff Test Positive for Coronavirus

The Odiseo leisure centre in Murcia on Spain’s Costa Blanca has been told to stop activities after the Ministry of Health detected an outbreak of 7 positive cases of coronavirus.

Further urgent PCR tests are being carried out on all the other workers at the centre, all close contacts of the infected have been put into quarantine and more ‘positives’ are expected.

A spokesman for the Odysseus centre said the workers presented the symptoms after they had returned from their holidays. The company says in a statement that it will carry out a “special and rigorous disinfection of the entire complex” before reopening its doors on Monday.

It is understood that the outbreak occurred in one particular area- the Red Bar, which is located at the bottom floor of the building. The company said all affected workers will be replaced by other staff from another centre owned by Grupo Orenes.