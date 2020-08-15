Scientists are One Step Nearer in Understanding the Worst Covid-19 Cases

Scientists are just now beginning to understand the most complex biological mysteries of the coronavirus pandemic: Why is it some people get severely sick, whereas others quickly recover?
According to recent studies, in some patients, the virus appears to make the immune system go haywire- out of control.
Unable to marshal the right cells and molecules to fight off the invading virus, the bodies of the infected instead launch an entire arsenal of weapons — a misguided barrage that can wreak havoc on healthy tissues, “similar to a missile storage facility being hit”, experts said.
“We are seeing some crazy things coming up at various stages of infection,” said Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale University who led one of the new studies.
Researchers studying these unusual responses are discovering patterns that distinguish patients on the path to recovery from those who get sick and die. Insights gleaned from the data might soon help tailor treatments to each individual, easing symptoms or perhaps even eliminating the virus before it has a chance to push the immune system too far.
“A lot of these data are telling us that we need to be acting pretty early in this process,” said John Wherry, an immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania who recently published a study of these telltale immune signatures. As more findings come out, researchers may be able to begin testing the idea that “we can change the trajectory of the disease,” he said.
“It’s normal to develop inflammation during a viral infection,” said Catherine Blish, a viral immunologist at Stanford University. “The problem comes when you can’t resolve it.”
Further studies are continuing, with a vaccine still months away it is hoped this research can eventually help find the ‘Holy Grail’- a cure for coronavirus.