Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Involved in Twitter Troll Fiasco

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle phoned a fan linked to a twitter troll that posts foul-mouthed attacks on Kate Middleton and the Queen to thank her for her fundraising efforts!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are involved in another ‘royal scandal’ after they apparently made a phone call to the woman to say they were “so moved and so happy” after she helped raise around €50,000 euros (£45,000) for charities they support.

The woman, called Dani Trin, however, runs another account linked to a Twitter troll where the posts referred to Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, as a ‘b****’ and Prince William as an ‘a**hole’, while another called the Monarchy a ‘s***, messy toxic institution’.

The ‘Royal Rumble’ follows Prince Harry earlier saying that social media is stoking ‘crisis of hate’.

Meghan ‘devastated’ to return and see the state of the US.

The Duchess of Sussex said that it was “devastating” to return to the United States and see the “state of affairs” it was in. Speaking at a virtual event organised by The 19th, a US non-profit, non-partisan newsroom, Meghan said it was “so sad to see where our country was in that moment”.

But she said that she was inspired by the response to the death of George Floyd, and was looking forward to using her voice in a “way I haven’t been able to of late”.