La Nucia invests in the ‘new digital age’

EQUIPPING students for the ‘new digital age’ is a priority for La Nucia Council which is investing €50,000 in a technology workshop.

THE facility will be kitted out with the latest technology “so that students can learn to function effectively in the new digital age, which will have a positive impact on their future incorporation into the labour market”, explained town mayor, Bernabe Cano.

The growth of the training courses for the unemployed, held annually in La Nucia, has made it necessary to increase the number of spaces so that more courses can be held.

“For this reason, new training space is being created, fully equipped with the latest technological advances to be able to teach the latest news in Certificates of Professionalism, such as future Level 3 courses in microinformatics”, added Cano.

The increase in job training spaces in the municipal building has led to it being renamed the La Nucia II School of Trades as an extension of the La Nucia Trades School, which has existed on Calle Alicante in the town since 2006.

