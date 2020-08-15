‘High interest’ in Alfaz del Pi’s new multisport track

SERFA Academy in Alicante is using the construction of the structure of the new roof at the multisport track in Alfaz del Pi as a practical case study for students.

BUILT by Albir firm SRS Consultoría Técnica SL with a budget of €222,532, the entire structure is considered of ‘high interest’ and a detailed study is being carried out by the centre of science and engineering.

Councillor for Urban Planning, Toni Such, said he is delighted with the public recognition shown by the professionals of this particular sector, “since there is no one better qualified than them to assess the work”.

“It is a very interesting structure, judging by the professionals who have analysed the work in situ, since it is a curved piece but at the same time it will work as an articulated structure,” said Such, adding: “It is embedded in one end, and simply supported by concrete pillars at the other. It is the best proof that (the work) is being carried out in the best way.

“It is a project in tune with the sustainability, cohesion and integration policies promoted by the Alfaz Government Team, while creating new spaces for the general welfare of citizens.”

A video produced by the Alicante academy can be downloaded and viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BX80On9IYt4&feature=emb_title