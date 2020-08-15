Dutch Tourist Dies in Tragic Jet Ski Accident on Spain’s Costa del Sol

A 32 -year-old Dutch tourist has died in a jet ski accident in Torremolinos on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

It is understood that the man died after suffering serious head injuries as he lost control and hit the back of the jet ski as he fell into the water.

The accident occurred off La Carihuela beach in Torremolinos soon after 5 pm on Wednesday. Emergency services had received several calls reporting that the man was not breathing and had no pulse. When they arrived however it was already too late and he was declared dead at the scene.

Apparently the young man lost control of the jet ski and was thrown for several metres, hitting the back of the jet ski as he fell, according to sources.

The Yamaha vehicle had been rented from a firm that also offers nautical training, a Zodiac rescue launch was immediately sent out to pick the man up.

The victim was on holiday in Torremolinos with a friend who was riding another jet ski rented from the same firm and was in the water at the same time. He was the first to realise the seriousness of the accident and tried to lift his friend onto his jet ski when he did not respond.