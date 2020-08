ALMERIA recorded the highest daily increase in new Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic on Saturday.

Another 159 people have tested positive for the virus since Friday, according to the Junta de Andalucia Health and Families department’s daily report.

This pushes up the total number of cases in the province to 2,600.

There are currently 54 Covid-19 patients in provincial hospitals. Fourteen are receiving treatment in intensive care, one more than yesterday.