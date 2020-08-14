Wizz Air announces new flights from Alicante

LOW cost airline Wizz Air has announced a new route from Alicante-Elche Airport to Doncaster.

THE new three weekly connections will take off from October 22, and should provide a welcome boost to the local economy by supporting jobs in airport operations, hospitality and tourism.

“We’re delighted to be introducing new low-fare connections to Doncaster Sheffield, to provide customers with opportunities to explore new cultures and cities, or return to their favourite holiday spots,” said Owain Jones, MD of Wizz Air UK, in a statement.

