MANACOR is already thinking ahead to the next year’s holiday season.

The local council has now started work on a campaign aimed at attracting visitors to the locality in summer 2021.

-- Advertisement --



Turisme a Manacor Una aposta pel nostre municipi i pel turisme que volem!

Zveřejnil(a) Ajuntament de Manacor dne Úterý 4. srpna 2020

Local Tourism councillor Maria Antonia Truyols has presented a new promotional video portraying Manacor as an ideal choice in the ‘new normal’ created by the Covid-19 pandemic, which she explained is going out on social media and on national and international platforms.

It is also being shown in tourist offices throughout the Balearics with a view to attracting visitors from other islands, the councillor said.

Featuring aerial shots of the locality, the video boasts the coastline is unspoilt, natural and unique.

It also features a young couple enjoying the beaches, and reminds visitors to social distance and to pick up all their rubbish.

“Mallorca is the island of calm”, it goes on, “and in Manacor you will find a haven of peace, silence and serenity.”