Very High Turnover and Significant Profits for UK Online Retailer

MANY older readers will remember the Littlewoods Group which provided clothing and much more on a mail order basis and as time passed, it modernised and became the Very Group.

It has just revealed advance details of its latest trading figures which saw sales exceed £2 billion (€2.2 billion) and profits in the region of £255 million (€280 million) and £270 million (€297 million).

It saw a 65 per cent increase in website visits and retail sales growth of 36 per cent in one quarter alone.