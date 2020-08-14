Velez-Malaga moves to the rhythm of the night

THE Velez-Malaga Town Hall collaborates with the local businesses in the organisation of activities that help to reactivate the economy and boost local commerce and hospitality in these difficult times under the title ‘Velez-Malaga se mueve’.

For this, 15 different activities will be carried out during the second half of August, designed for all audiences, taking part in different points of the historic centre of the town such as the Plaza del Carmen, the Plaza de Las Carmelitas and Cerro de San Cristóbal, among others. Access to the activities is completely free, in order of arrival and until capacity is reached, so it is recommended to attend the event as early as possible since the capacity will be limited.

-- Advertisement --



Activities include pop concerts, flamenco dancing, theatre shows and a comedy evening.

Details can be found on the Facebook page ‘Velez-Malaga se mueve’.