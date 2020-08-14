Under-25’s Restricted from Airbnb In Anti-Partying Pilot Test Conducted in Spain, UK and France

The major tourist accommodation website, Airbnb, has launched an anti-partying pilot test which will take place in Britain, France and Spain. This new trial is aimed at avoiding young individuals from renting an entire home and throwing parties.

Therefore, Airbnb will now restrict people under the age of 25 from renting entire homes in these three countries. The ban for under 25s will be limited to those people who have less than three positive ratings from previous rentals.

If under 25’s have at least three positive ratings from renting entire homes, as well as no negative reviews from Airbnb homeowners, they will be allowed to rent as usual. Furthermore, all users, no matter what their review rate is like, will be able to book private rooms and hotel rooms.

The increasingly popular platform has chosen to conduct a pilot test on these restrictions in Britain, France and Spain. These countries are the ones who have received most issues in regard to parties. The company has expressed that, “Airbnb is committed to being good partners to communities and today’s announcement follows a series of measures taken by the platform to clampdown on antisocial behaviour and unauthorised parties”.

Airbnb has had to crack down on the issue of parties in their homes as they were causing problems amongst the neighbourhood as well as with the homeowners. Now with the health crisis that the world is experiencing, there is an even greater worry about large gatherings where social distancing measures could be flouted.