UK Imposing 14-day quarantine on Arrivals from France Sparks Desperate Dash to get home

The UK Government has announced it will reimpose quarantine for travellers from France and the Netherlands starting from 4.0 am BST on Saturday morning.

The UK government decided on the quarantine, which will most likely spark a mass exodus among the estimated half a million British holidaymakers currently in France, after a surge in coronavirus cases there.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the measure will also apply to people travelling from Monaco, Malta, Turks and Caicos, and Aruba.