Tourism rebirth for Costa del Sol

REYES Maroto the Minister of Tourism discusses the plans to promote the tourism industry with the European reconstruction funds in Andalucia?

In the development of European Union programs, at this moment we are developing the investment plan, I am convinced that there will be a commitment to a plan for the Costa del Sol. It is one of our main international destinations. We must find balance between improving the tourism model, we must improve that quality to be more competitive, not in price, but in product.

We are not afraid to stop strengthening the industry in our country, particularly in Andalucia, where they are leaders in many of the sectors. In these two years the Government has put industrialising Spain on the agenda as a priority. Andalucia is going to be one of the main beneficiaries due to the type of projects that we are going to finance.

Andalucia is the second community that has made the most requests for the strategic reserve, with 55 projects and 16 million mobilised. It is pleasant to say because Andalucia is sometimes stigmatised thinking about countryside, agriculture, tourism and, on the other hand, it is a leading region in technology and innovation and in the field of strategic reserve.

Minister of Tourism Reyes Maroto confident the sector will emerge stronger

Credit – Twitter