Theatres, Music venues and Beauty Salons in England to reopen- but with Heavy Fines for Face Mask Flouters

Lockdown restrictions are being eased for Theatres, Music Venues, Beauty Salons, Bowling alleys, and Stadiums from Saturday- but fines have doubled for face mask flouters.

The UK government has said that the maximum fine for not wearing a mask is to double from €1.920 (£1,600) with fines of up to €12,000 (£10,000) in place for people caught hosting an illegal rave.

Repeat offenders

PM Boris Johnson said last night that anyone repeatedly refusing to wear a face mask could land them with a fine of up to €3,500 (£3,200).

At present those who do not cover their faces in shops or on public transport can be ordered to pay a penalty of €120 (£100)- down to €60 (£50) if they pay within a fortnight.

But the Prime Minister said those caught without a mask for a second time will now face a fine of €224 (£200), with the amount doubling on every repeat offence to a maximum of €3,500 (£3,200). Mr Johnson added: ‘Most people in this country are following the rules and doing their bit to control the virus, but we must remain focused and we cannot be complacent.

‘That is why we are strengthening the enforcement powers available to use against those who repeatedly flout the rules.

Chief medical officer Chris Whitty said: “the idea that we can open up everything and keep the virus under control is clearly wrong- the country had probably reached near the limit or the limits of what we can do in terms of opening up society”.

Socially distanced audiences will be allowed back into the indoor venues from Saturday, while wedding receptions of up to 30 people will also be permitted. Londons West End theatres have suffered badly during the lockdown and it is hoped they have enough time to recover from their heavy financial losses.