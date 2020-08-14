Spectacular festival of Greco-Roman culture

THE Councillor for Culture, Education and Festivities of the Town Council of Almunecar, Alberto García Gilabert and the coordinator of the Greco-Roman Theatre Festival “Sexi, Firmum Iulium” present the twelfth edition of the spectacular festival.

“This is a special edition but we could not leave Almunecar without its Greco-Roman Theatre Festival, for this reason we have organised a small-format festival with great quality in the works to be presented on September 5 and 6.

This year the event will be at a new location, the auditorium of the El Majuelo park, which is prepared with the corresponding security measures established by the regulations.” According to the mayor of Culture, Alberto García Gilabert.

Tickets for the two spectacular festivals, with performances taking place from 10pm, will be on sale from Friday August 14, at www.bravoentradas.com as well as Viajes Ecuador de Almunecar (Paseo Altillo ) and La Najarra Palacete Tourism Office.

“I was very excited to maintain this spectacular festival and therefore we hope that the works can be shown with all the guarantees,” said the mayor of Culture.

The councillor of culture shares his joy at maintaining the festival through the COVID-19 pandemic

