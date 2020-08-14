CREDIT Agency Standard and Poor Global has reduced its rating of Spanish supermarket chain Dia to CC from CCC as it believes that there may be long term liquidity problems despite the company returning to a small profit.

In 2019, Russian businessmen Mijaíl Fridman who owns the bulk of shares started transferring its assets to a Luxembourg based company Letter One.

Now because LetterOne has approached holders of interest-bearing bonds to purchase them, there is a fear that there will be insufficient funds available to repay the principal when it falls due.