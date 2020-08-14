Spain’s Costa Blanca Employs Curfew for Bars and Clubs to Curtail COVID Crisis

In the latest bid to curtail the rate of COVID transmission in Costa Blanca’s Valencia, the regional government has employed a strict curfew for bars and clubs. Today, the Ministry of Health will sign a resolution that only affects the city of Valencia, not its surrounding metropolitan area.

This new measure places a limit on certain social activities which have been highlighted as playing a large part in the emergence of new outbreaks. In the last few hours alone, Valencia’s Sanitat has detected 354 new positive cases and 18 outbreaks.

For this reason, councillor Ana Barceló has announced that, as of Friday, the hospitality and nightlife industry, “must ensure a there is a metre and a half distance between people, not between tables,” Barceló added. The meters will not be calculated between the point where the tables are established, but rather where the users sit.

In addition, it will not be possible to exceed more than 10 people per table, so the Ministry also adds this restriction to private meetings. No more than 10 people can meet in a restaurant, bar or premises.

Not only that, but Barceló has also announced that all the stores in the city of Valencia will have to close at the latest at 1:30 in the morning. This order also affects pubs, discos and nightlife venues, which may not have a dance floor. The tables that have been arranged will also have to respect the meter and a half distance between people that has been established for the hospitality industry.

As for accommodation and hotels, the common areas once again have the capacity limit of 60% of their capacity.