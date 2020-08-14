SANTANYI’S Local Police force has been out on patrol in a new set of wheels, a multifunctional Dacia Duster.

The council said it was able to finance the acquisition of the €23,000 thanks to the Mallorca government’s Works and Services Plan.

Santanyi Mayor Maria Pons expressed her delight at adding a new vehicle to the municipal police fleet.

Pons said it was needed “’in order to provide a better service to citizens.

“We have a very extensive municipality with 13 populated areas and 30 kilometres of coast, and that requires the security forces being well-equipped”, she pointed out.

“We hope this allows us to offer an even better and more efficient service.”