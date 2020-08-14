IN his first meeting with Boris Johnson, new Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheál Martin indicated that there appeared to be a very good chance of negotiating an acceptable Brexit deal which would be both tariff and quota free.

It appears from his statement to the press that both sides believe that there has been sufficient damage to the economic system throughout Europe caused by the pandemic and that another caused by a No Deal Brexit would only make matters worse for the UK and the members of the European Union.