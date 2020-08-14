New machinery helps Adra intensify cleaning and disinfection efforts

NEW machinery is helping Adra council in its intensified efforts on cleaning, disinfecting and washing down public spaces.

A local agricultural company has pitched in and paid half the cost of the machinery, which the local council said will benefit the whole locality.

The administration maintained the acquisition represents “a step forward” in the improvements it is implementing in its municipal cleaning and maintenance services, and will be especially useful for areas attracting the most people and difficult to access streets.

The council pointed out that since the start of the pandemic it has considerably increased the amount of resources allocated to cleaning and disinfection “with the aim of preventing hypothetical focuses of infection in public areas of the town, as well as on rubbish skips, in recreation zones and on the busiest streets.”