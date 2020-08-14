Lady luck strikes Torre del Mar

A WINNER from Torre del Mar will receive €80,478.81 for a second category prize in the Bonoloto draw held on Thursday, August 13, according to information from Loterías y Apuestas del Estado.

The ticket, stamped in receiving office number 50,800, on the Paseo Marítimo de Levante, in Torre del Mar, is one of the two winners in this category along with another validated in Lugo.

Top-notch – six hits – there are no winners, so with the generated jackpot that will be put into play in the next draw, a single winner could get €1,400,000 million.

The winning combination was from the numbers 26, 10, 15, 7, 35 and 34, with 37 and 9. The collection of the draw amounted to €2,233,895.