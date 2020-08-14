Keep it clean campaign

THE Environmental Department Velez-Malaga has launched an initiative, in collaboration with the Association of Residents and Friends of La Villa, to raise awareness about cleaning in this emblematic neighbourhood of the capital of Axarquia.

This was presented on Thursday, August 13 by the area councillor, Antonio Ariza said that “we are ..in La Villa, where an awareness campaign for cleaning is carried out under the slogan ‘La Villa es Nuestra Casa, la Queremos Limpia’,” which translates as ‘The Villa is our house, we want it clean’.

Ariza pointed out that “we ask for strict collaboration in terms of schedules and dumping of furniture on public pavements. In this way, neighbourhoods like La Villa will make all their historical charm shine, leaving behind the problem of rubbish. I encourage all the residents to participate.”.

Josefina Rey, a member of its Environmental Commission, pointed out that “this campaign must be a starting point so that together we can keep the streets of this historic neighbourhood of Velez-Malaga clean and therefore we count on everyone’s collaboration.”