Finestrat’s Youth Council has launched a campaign to help make the young people of the town aware of the current “extraordinary situation”.

“THE crisis that has been caused by Covid-19 pandemic forces us to take immediate measures and above all to be individually and socially aware of the risk and uncertainty in which we are still immersed,” said youth councillor, Natividad Algado.

-- Advertisement --



Some of the town’s young people have taken part in a video which aims to raise awareness among young people and children, of the need to comply with all safety regulations in the face of the threat of coronavirus.

The ‘It’s not just for you, it’s for everyone’ campaign reinforces the importance of wearing a mask, hand hygiene and respecting the recommended safety distance.

“We are facing an unprecedented health crisis with extraordinary social and economic consequences. The raising of the State of Alarm, the confinement and the new normality, do not guarantee that the risk of new infections has disappeared.

“We trust our young people as the perfect allies so that through their message all of us become aware that together we can face a problem that affects us all ”.

This video will be broadcast through the council’s social networks with the aim of reaching as many young people as possible.

For more news from the Northern Costa Blanca, please follow this link