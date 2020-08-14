The Councillor for Health in the Orihuela City Council, José Galiano, has requested more responsibility be taken to prevent more outbreaks of Covid-19 in the city.

TO prevent the spread of the virus, José Galiano, has reiterated the importance of complying with the Covid-19 safety measures advised; with the mandatory use of a mask, continuous hand washing and respecting social distancing.

“Responsibility is based on respect for others, on respect for our loved ones so that they do not get sick, for the health workers who strive to take care of our health by risking their lives, for the bodies and security forces who also risk their lives for ensuring our safety and compliance with the measures dictated by the authorities, ” said the councillor.

“That is why, we repeat, it is very important that we comply with the Covid-19 health and safety measures; the mandatory use of the mask, the social distance of 1.5 – 2 metres and the use of hydro-alcoholic gels, as well as continuous hand washing,” José Galiano stated.

The councillor for Emergencies, Víctor Valverde, has insisted that “10 minutes of enjoyment cannot prevent us from continuing to enjoy the rest of our lives with our family and friends.”

He concluded with a message of sincerity, adding “I know that it is hard not to go out in the summer after being locked up at home for many months, but you have to do it with great caution so as not to go through the same thing again.”

