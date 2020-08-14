Good News at Last for the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca as Jet2holidays Return to Spain in August

Business owners on the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca are delighted by the news that Jet2holidays will be returning to Spain in August.

TOUOR operator Jet2 intends to resume flights and holidays to Spain, the UK’s biggest outbound destination, before the end of the month. Jet2’s Twitter account posted the latest update, where it said flights to Spain’s Balearic and Canary Islands will resume from August 23, followed by mainland Spain on August 24.

Benidorm and the Costa del Sol will hopefully benefit from the resumption of flights, many bar and restaurant owners have commented that as long as it stays that way they could at least do some trade until the winter kicks in. Others though were more optimistic and said they thought the winter season may turn out to better than the summer one as long as the Uk eventually lifts the quarantine.

By August 16, the UK government will be ready to make a decision whether to lift the quarantine for Spain and all hopes are at present pinned on that.

Travel agents received a communication from Jet2 saying: “Jet2holidays have taken the decision to extend the suspension of our flights and holidays programme to mainland Spain, Canary & Balearic Islands due to the continued Covid-19 pandemic. All holidays departing up to and including August 22 will be automatically cancelled, with full refunds offered,” it added.

Holidays to Almeria and Murcia have been put on hold until October 31, the company said.