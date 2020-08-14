In a positive move from the Cartagena Council, the beaches of Los Urrutias, Los Nietos and Playa Honda, now have a free Wi-Fi service installed.

-- Advertisement --



THE service, which was installed today, Thursday 14, has been activated as a pilot project of the European WIFI4EU program which was granted last month to the city council.

The welcomed boost for both residents, and visitors alike, is part of plans for the Cartagena City Council who have been looking to improve services in the towns of southern Mar Menor.

“Among our proposals for service improvements to help the economic recovery of the towns of the Mar Menor and especially, of the beaches, was to provide them with a Wi-Fi service,” said the Deputy Mayor.

The antennas have been installed on the social premises of Los Urrutias, at the height of the Los Nietos yacht club and on the beach promenade of Playa Honda. Each pole provides coverage within a 200 metre radius and an internet connection with a speed of 30 megabytes.

Technicians from the council, and from the Data Processing Centre, are already working on the development of further proposed projects, with previous facilities having new equipment installed to advance the service provided to residents this summer, as this new pilot program is tested.

The Department of Sustainable City and European Projects approved the City of Cartagena for these works in July, with an agreement reached with the European program WIFI4EU, promoted by the Executive Agency for Innovation and Networks (INEA), with more Wi-Fi areas set to be installed in public spaces within the area.

So far, the city council offers Wi-Fi connections inside municipal buildings, specifically in the five libraries and the La Manga tourist office.

For more news from Southern Costa Blanca, please follow this link.