Four New Horses Join the Cavalry in Costa del Sol City

FOUNDED in the 15th Century, the Yeguada de la Cartuja – Hierro del Bocado in Jerez de la Frontera is the home of Spain’s most important reserve of Carthusian horses and four are joining the Marbella Local Police Force.

The Marbella Cavalry now has 14 horses and nine riders so that any one time there are potentially nine police horses available to patrol the streets of the city.

They are considered an emblem of Marbella and are useful in keeping an eye on what is going on in the tourist areas and beaches as well as controlling traffic and a conscious decision to use this breed was made due to their nature and temperament.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Mounted Police in 2021, the council intends to develop a programme of social activities and to promote both the Jerez stud farm and Spanish horses in general.