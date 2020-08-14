Extraordinary measures for unemployed

THE 31 municipalities of the Axarquía have presented projects to participate in the Activación, Impulso y Recuperación del Empleo (AIRE).

The projects are launched by the Consejería de Empleo, Formación y Trabajo Autónomo for the Andalucian and Malaga municipalities, an initiative aimed at the region with a fund of €3.9 million euros that will allow the hiring of 450 unemployed.

The territorial delegate for Employment and University of the Junta de Andalucía in Malaga, Carmen Sánchez Sierra, pointed out that this initiative was launched “in record time” and as an “extraordinary measure, designed to reactivate employment and benefit the unemployed population in order to alleviate the effects caused by the health crisis caused by COVID-19.”

According to the data provided by Carmen Sánchez, the AIRE endowment for the entire region is €165 million, of which 146 million come from the European Social Fund and 19 million from self-financing.

Sánchez Sierra has also explained that the municipalities will receive the subsidy in a single advance payment of 100 per cent of the approved amount and they are exempted from the requirement of being up-to-date with tax obligations or against Social Security and the payment of obligations for reimbursement of subsidies, in order to guarantee the local participation of all town halls and benefit the largest number of unemployed people possible.