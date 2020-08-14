European Coronavirus News from The UK, France, Italy and Portugal at a Glance

The Daily coronavirus news from around Europe.

The UK

-- Advertisement --



A total of 1,441 new cases were recorded over the past 24 hours in the UK, more than four times the figure seen at the start of July.The number is also a sizeable increase on the number recorded in the middle of the week – where 1,009 cases were recorded on Wednesday, while 1,129 were recorded on Thursday. On Friday, there were a further 11 coronavirus deaths in the UK – a figure that now refers to the number of people who have had a positive test result and died within 28 days. The total now stands at 41,358 deaths.

France

France records another new post-lockdown record rise in cases, with 2,846 new infections. The French health ministry reported 2,846 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Friday, setting a new post-lockdown daily high for the third day in a row and taking the country’s cumulative total of cases to 212,211.

Italy

There has been a slight rise in cases this month, with an average of 350 new infections a day. The government says that this is mostly due to people returning from their overseas holidays.

The Commander of Rome’s Police Patrols Marco Di Giovanni says Italians have mostly been compliant with the anti-COVID-19 measures such as wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands. “There has been a good response from residents, from the first phase when everyone had to make important sacrifices, until now. Even police must respect these rules.”