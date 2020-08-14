FUENGIROLA allocates more than €10 million to aid, for the economic and social reactivation of the town.

-- Advertisement --



The bases for the granting of these amounts have been published in the Official Gazette of the Province of Malaga (BOPMA), as announced by the town mayor, Ana Mula, accompanied by the mayor of the Treasury, Rosana Bravo.

“From the town council we have made a very important effort to launch an Economic and Social Reactivation Plan that, will be a breath of fresh air for our businesses and for vulnerable families.

To make them a reality now, we had to re-adjust the budget for 2020. In addition, we will continue to review the accounts and modify them, in case it is necessary to expand the allocation of this plan, because we do not want any Fuengiroleno affected by the COVID-19 crisis to remain without aid.”

The general requirements for this plan are the following:

Be up to date with payment of all tax obligations and Social Security,

Have no debt with the local administration.

The self-employed:

Must have to carry out the activity as self-employed workers in Fuengirola.

They must have had to suspend the activity due to the measures against COVID-19

For more information, those interested can call 952 58 93 78 or 952 58 94 87.

€10 million in social aid, the money will help those in need including the self-employed

Credit- Twitter