Doing nicely in Altea, thank you

ALTEA had 72 per cent occupancy in July, according to statistics from the local hotel and tourist accommodation sector.

“These figures can’t compare with the 92 per cent registered in 2019 but, given the exceptional situation created by Covid-19, they aren’t bad,” announced Altea’s Tourism councillor Xelo Gonzalez.

-- Advertisement --



The outlook for August was “very good,” the councillor added.

“The town hall has been working all these months to convey an image of tranquillity and safety, which we are emphasising with our Information Assistants in the Old Quarter,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Tourist Info Altea offices attended to 813 enquiries from visitors during August, of whom 78 per cent were Spanish.

Most came from the Valencian Community and Madrid, followed by the Basque Region, Castilla-Leon and Castilla la Mancha.

The majority of foreign visitors were French, with the remainder coming from the UK, Belgium and the Netherlands.