Council pays up for home help

THE Motril City Council will pay €596,000 to the bankruptcy administrator who has been appointed to manage the ADL (Activities of daily living) company, in charge of the Home Help Service, with the prior commitment that the payment of the wages of its workers in the municipality would be priority.

The ADL company, which manages this service in numerous municipalities in the Andalucian provinces, has requested to enter into bankruptcy when declaring itself insolvent to face the debts it has contracted. The Deputy Mayor of Social action, Inmaculada Torres, who met with representatives of the ADL works council, explained that the transfer of funds could be unblocked so that workers can get paid “as soon as possible.”

Deputy Mayor of social action Inmaculada Torres

Credit – Motril Ayuntamiento