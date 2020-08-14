Change of plan on location of Mallorca mobile ITV station

THERE has been a change of plan on the location of a mobile ITV station in Mallorca.

Instead of constructing the station on a plot in Peguera, the idea now is to use land in the Magaluf area away from any residential zone, the Mallorca island government reported.

Peguera residents’ associations had expressed their opposition to the original plans on the grounds it would mean more traffic, noise and pollution in their area.

A Consell de Mallorca press statement says the island administration had been working with Calvia council on the new location for the station aimed at clearing a major backlog of appointments stemming from the Covid-19 crisis lockdown.

It describes the plot, reached by one of the Cami de Cala roundabouts, as “more accessible and suitable for ITV activity.”

It also says the change of location will mean the mobile station will be up and running in two months, a month earlier than if it were going to be in Peguera.

Ultimately the land will become a municipal car-park, the Consell explained.