Celebrate the Feria on Instagram

AS a result of COVID-19 Ron Legendario, Cervezas Victoria, La Opinion de Malaga, Prolongo, Cartojal, Bumpers, and La Despensa de Inaki encourages Malaga residents to celebrate the Feria with photos on Instagram from home.



We can’t enjoy the Malaga Feria through its city streets this year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate on Instagram.

Cartojal wants to know how the people of Malaga will celebrate the Feria.

Simply upload photos, dressed in flamenco at home or share your plans for the day.

Ron Legendario will hold a contest of old photos taken at Ferias.

Share which was your favourite Malaga Feria, and what the Feria reminds you of.

Send photos via email to vivetuferia@laopiniondemalaga.es or tag your photo on Instagram with hashtag #CartojalFeriaDivertida or #RonLegendarioTBT

All images will be published on the website www.vivetuferia.com from August 15, where you can see others celebrate the photo Feria on Instagram

New Instagram photo Feria encourages locals and tourists to celebrate at home with friends and family

Credit – Twitter