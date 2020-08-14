Breaking News Spain: Three Dead and Four Injured in Barcelona Basement Fire

A basement fire in Spain’s Barcelona has left three people dead and four injured- one seriously.

Three people have died and four have been injured, one of them very seriously, in a fire that broke out at 6.0 am this morning on the ground floor of a building in the Barceloneta neighbourhood of Barcelona.

The fire reportedly broke out around 6.00 am in the morning, the Mossos (police) are investigating what caused the death of three men and injured four others. Ten fire crews worked tirelessly to extinguish the blazing fire, which occurred in Grau i Torras de la Barceloneta street.

This is breaking news story, please check back later for updates.