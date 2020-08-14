A campaign is demanding justice for the feral cat which was tortured to death in Manacor.

Tens of thousands have signed the “Justicia para Grisito” petition on the Change.org platform, which calls for a change to the penal code and improvements to municipal bylaws, and for the maximum legal sentence to be applied in the case.

“His death cannot have been in vain… but the beginning of a change”, the organisers write.

They describe the cat as having been part of the Manacor landscape, “whose only crime was to live on the street and find a way to live as best he could.”

They go on to say that the people of Manacor were appalled by what happened to the animal, but express the hope that its suffering will help other streets cats through legal change.

Police have arrested two youngsters on animal cruelty charges for the horrific torture of the cat on a Manacor street in the early hours of August 8.

Its desperate cries alerted local residents, who informed the police.

Witnesses reported they had seen four young people doing unspeakably cruel things to the creature, leaving it dead.

The police investigation remains open to try and identify the two other individuals.