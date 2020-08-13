WATCH: Young hero’s risky rescue of drowning fox in Roquetas

A LAD proved to be a real hero when he put himself at considerable risk to rescue a drowning fox from an irrigation pool in Costa Almeria resort Roquetas de Mar.

Un chaval de Roquetas de Mar rescata a un pequeño zorro que había pasado toda la noche en una balsa de agua… ¡Mas buenas acciones!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/LTXmeKMUpy — Andrés S. Miranda (@_SanchezMiranda) August 12, 2020

-- Advertisement --



The youngster clambered down the steep side of the pool and clinging onto a tube with one arm coaxed the floundering fox towards him.

He let go of the tube long enough to fish the exhausted animal out of the water, carefully balancing himself so as not to end up in the same predicament.

He then managed to edge himself and the bedraggled fox up to the outstretched arm of a mate and to safety.

As the video shows the fox was all but done in by its ordeal and shaking. Again the lad showed a true caring side, carrying it to a sunny spot to warm it through while and giving it reassuring strokes.

“It’s done now tough guy, breathe easy,” the young rescuer tells the fox.