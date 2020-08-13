The Plus – self-help book for cynics

New York Times bestselling author Greg Gutfeld – your reluctant new guru.



BEFORE Greg Gutfeld was a Fox News star and a New York Times bestselling author, he was a self-help author for health magazines who really didn’t know what he was talking about.

However now, after years of experience, he finally feels suitably qualified to help and guide people on the journey of life—call this book punishment for his sins, and a huge gift for you!

In The Plus, Greg teaches how to retrain yourself into better behaviour, retaining the positives in your life and eliminating the negatives.

His approach to self-help is simple, and perfect for sceptics; it’s not about positive thinking in the short term, it’s about being positive in the long term.

With straight talking, tough love and a heavy dose little political incorrectness, he delivers sage wisdom.