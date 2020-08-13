Another excellent initiative has been launched in Orihuela with the announcement of several employment training courses.

-- Advertisement --



THE Youth Council, headed by the mayor, Mar Ezcurra, revealed a new programme of free training courses due to take place from August 18 to September 17.

The sessions, set to be delivered in the multipurpose room of the María Moliner Municipal Library, are focused on being “very practical and visual courses intended and oriented to the search for employment,” commented Mar Ezcurra.

The mayor is looking to encourage young people to enrol on these courses to learn how to harness their own resources and skills when trying to, in most cases, secure their first job.

The talks are set to give job seekers new skills, and develop new strategies and actions, in order to achieve the best possible start into life in their chosen profession.

The courses will be face-to-face, at the María Moliner Municipal Library in Orihuela, with all the established sanitary and capacity control measures (maximum 20 people), but they can also be held online, via streaming.

The calendar of courses presented looks like this:

Techniques and tools to create a good CV

August 18 from 10am to 12pm

2. Techniques and tools to address a job interview

August 20, 10am – 12pm

3. Personal brand – Who I am? How do I want to be seen?

August 25, 10am – 12pm

4. Linkedin – computer applications in the job search

August 27, 10am – 12pm

5. Self-employment – Characteristics, requirements and available resources

September 1, 10am – 12pm

6. Training oriented to employment – sources and resources available

September 3, 10am – 12pm

7. Micro-expressions and linguistics in the job interview

September 10, 9.30am – 11.30am

8. Self-employment – professional management of social media and digital profiles

September 10, 11.30am – 1.30pm

9. Self-employment – win loyal customers

September 15, 10am – 12pm

10. Your non-verbal communication is your personal brand

September 17, 10am – 12pm

The period to register is open from Thursday August 13 through the email: youth@orihuela.es.

For more news from Southern Costa Blanca, please follow this link.