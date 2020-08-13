Sun’s up! – Book of the Week

Midnight Sun

Bestselling author Stephenie Meyer makes a long-awaited return to the hugely popular world of Twilight with this highly-anticipated companion; the iconic love story of Bella and Edward Cullen told from the vampire’s point of view.



When Edward and Bella Swan met in Twilight, a love story blossomed. But fans have only ever heard Bella’s side of the story. However, now readers can experience the story through Edward’s words in new novel, Midnight Sun.

This fantastic tale takes on a new dark twist. Meeting Bella was both the most unnerving and intriguing event he ever experienced in his many years as a vampire. As we discover more fascinating details about his past and his complex inner thoughts, we realise why this is the biggest struggle of his life.

Can he really justify following his heart if it means dragging Bella into danger?