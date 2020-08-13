The players of STV Roldán FSF are back in training following rigorous testing for Covid-19, and are anxious to get started.

AFTER passing mandatory PCR tests, the players finally stepped back onto the indoor pitch following a five month break due to the health crisis. The excitement and energy among the team could be felt as they were desperate to get back into game shape before the new season.

Players began individual work supervised by the newly formed STV technical team: Juanito Alcaraz, Dani Puche and Juan Carlos Vera, with the objective to work on the physical fitness of each player before integrating them back into game scenarios.

The Club’s board is now waiting for news from the RFEF after the announcement of a possible delay to the scheduled start of the new season, with the season due to commence competition on September 5.

The club, chaired by Antonia González, is very concerned about the current situation, “it is a critical health situation that we can live again, we are a humble sport, we have worked very hard for many years, and we hope that the damage it causes this situation to our sport is minimal, although I fear it will be hard, very hard to survive this season.”

This campaign, the STV has put together a squad that is arguably the most balanced in its history and that makes the fans dream of fighting for everything again as they did in the 17/18 season when they were proclaimed league champions.

In 18/19 they progressed even further when they managed to conquer Europe by winning the European Clubs that was held in Costa Calida.

An achievement they will be hoping to repeat this upcoming season.

The Board of Directors is also extremely concerned about the economic damage that Covid-19 will have on the number of companies willing to support Women’s Futsal. Antonia González said “unfortunately in times of crisis or complications, companies first stop supporting women, it is something automatic, and thus we will find it hard to be able to reach higher levels of advertising impact. We must greatly appreciate the effort that our sponsors and collaborators are making, without them we would be nothing”.

