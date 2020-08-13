Amazing work by the Civil Protection staff of Cartagena as they carried out 269 ​​rescues during June and July.

THE team also carried out a total of 3,917 first aid treatments during the same period.

Councillor for Security, Juan Pedro Torralba, congratulated the team on “a great job being done, while trying to ensure that the safety distance is met on our beaches.”

Civil Protection staff, within the Surveillance and Rescue Plan in Beaches, have mostly attended to bathers who required help, although it was they did have to attend to four boats that had difficulties.

With regards to first aid treatments, some were due to allergic reactions from bathers who came into contact with jellyfish, but most were due to wounds, animal bites or bruises.

“Civil Protection personnel have done a great job not only in the field of protection but also in the field of social services, since they have provided support to 73 people in different capacities, they have helped to locate 14 missing people and 144 social services have been provided” added Juan Pedro Torralba.

However, there was one death due to cardio-respiratory arrest, while five people suffered Immersion syndrome during this period, but thankfully they have managed to overcome it.

The Civil Protection and Rescue in Beaches team is made up of 82 people in total: 64 lifeguards, three beach managers, three nurses, four rescue boat skippers, two operators of the 112 terminal, a coordinator, an administrative and a maintenance person, in addition to four service officials, one of them being the Chief of Operations to coordinate the actions of the resources and the management of notices with other entities or administrations.

