Spain’s Daily Coronavirus Figures Reveal Another Jump in Cases

The Spanish Ministry of Health today reported that there has been 2,935 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.

The ministry also added 7,550 more to the total which now stands at 337,334 people since the start of the pandemic in Spain.

A technical error prevented Madrid from submitting its figures yesterday, with 842 added in the last few days it is the region with the most cases. Madrid is followed by the Basque Country with 545, which is almost double that of yesterday’s figures.

The third community with the most infections over the last 24 hours is the region of Aragón with 418.

The Costa del Sol/Andalusia (217), Catalonia (164) -these two with figures similar to those of yesterday-, Galicia (107), Canarias (99), Navarra (83), Comunidad Valenciana ( 76), Castilla y León (75), Extremadura (58), Murcia (53), Cantabria (45), La Rioja (42), Castilla La Mancha (41), Balearic Islands (38), Asturias (29), Melilla ( 2) and Ceuta (1).

Madrid has also the highest number of admissions with 228 people admitted to hospital in the last week.

Smoking bans have been introduced in Galicia with the Canary Islands ban coming into force tomorrow. Other regions in Spain are considering the ban too as a way of slowing down the spread of the virus.

The UK

Another 1,009 cases have been confirmed, meaning 133,125 have now tested positive for the virus in the UK. But the rise in cases could be down to more tests being carried across the country, as hotspot areas such as Oldham, Blackburn and Leicester undergo intensive checks said a government official.