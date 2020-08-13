Relief in Olula del Rio after missing man located

THERE is relief in Olula del Rio following the news a local resident missing for over a month is safe and well in Baza in Granada.

The council confirmed on Facebook that Juan Francisco Gonzalez Reche has reappeared and that his family are with him just hours after the local authority issued an appeal to the public on social media to collaborate on the search for the 47-year old by sharing the post as much as possible.

Juan Francisco’s family particularly asked the council to put out a thank you for the “rapid response and productive collaboration”, the administration’s second post stated.

“Once again we have shown that Olula del Rio is a supportive town and responds when residents need help”, it ends.